FORT LORAMIE — Ralph H. Sturwold, age 91, of Fort Loramie died at 1:05 AM on December 3, 2020 at OSU Wexner Center, Columbus. He was born on April 26, 1929 in Fort Loramie to the late John and Mary (Dwenger) Sturwold.

He met his wife Mary Ann Barlage at Linhaus Park and married her on a hot summer day June 23, 1956 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie and she preceded him in death on October 3, 2017.

He is survived by children: Thomas & Jacqueline Wooddell-Sturwold, Collegeville, PA, Karen Sturwold-Kuntz, Beavercreek, Mark & Debbie Sturwold, Sidney, 4 grandchildren: Denise (Kuntz) & Taylor Lee, Brad Kuntz, Danielle (Sturwold) & Andrew Dreier & Lindsey Sturwold, great grandson Henry Dreier, brothers: Wilbur Sturwold, Fort Loramie, and John & Marlene Sturwold, Minster, in-laws: Esther Schafer, Fort Loramie, Carl Barlage, Russia, Pat Barlage, Houston.

He was preceded in death by son Randy Sturwold, brothers & sisters: Clarence & Helen Sturwold, Marilyn & Virgil Gaerke, Gilbert Sturwold, Mary Jane Sturwold, Norma & Warnie Alexander, Irma & Charles Wendeln, in-laws: Joe Schafer, Virgil & Mildred Barlage, Rita Barlage Edward & Jackie Barlage, Don Barlage.

Ralph was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War and served in the Panama Canal Zone, he is a member of the Fort Loramie American Legion, and the Minster F.O.E. #1391. He worked at Minster Machine for 46 ½ years and was a member of the 25-year club. Ralph was a man who was always on time, loved helping others and was dedicated to family and friends. He was very proud of his German Heritage and studying genealogy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Ohio with Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, December 11. The family requests that all CDC protocols are observed.

In lieu of flowers donations should be made to St. Michael Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.