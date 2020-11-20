NEW BREMEN — Ralph I. Plattner, age 85, of New Bremen, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:26 A.M. at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on April 21, 1935, in St. Marys, the son of the late Raymon J. and Anna Marie (Donnerberg) Plattner.

On May 27, 1988 he married Beverly F. (Rump) Miller who survives in New Bremen. Also surviving are his children: Kyle (Nancy) Plattner of Ft. Loramie and Karen (Brian) Cron of Piqua, his step-children: Cheryl (Rick) Homan of Wallace, NC, Vicki (Tim) Quellhorst of Minster, and Bruce (Sharon) Miller of St. Marys. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren: Julie Havenar, Brandie (Keith) Boerger, Lisa (Drew) Mahon, Morgan (Phillip) Nickolai, Whitney (Andrew) Yates, and Troy Plattner; his step-grandchildren: Erin (Robert) Jester, Angela (Ben) Thomas, John Homan, Cara (Daryl) Mabry, Ryan (Melissa) Quellhorst, Adam Quellhorst, Jacob Miller, Joel Miller, Paige (Alex) Greve, and Amanda (Luke) Kuenning; his thirteen great-grandchildren, his thirteen step-great-grandchildren; his sister in-laws Martha Plattner and Betty Plattner both of New Bremen, and the mother of his children, Arlene Hartings of Ft. Loramie.

Along with his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his infant siblings Edward and Betty Lou Plattner, his older brother Eugene Plattner, twin brother Richard Plattner, a step-son Rodney Miller, a grandson Matthew Cron, a step-grandson Dustin Quellhorst, and in-laws Edward (Mamie) Rump.

Ralph had been a faithful member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, and he had also been the grounds keeper for the church for many years. He was a 1955 graduate of Coldwater High School, and after school he enlisted with the United States Navy, serving onboard an aircraft carrier working on jet airplanes. When he was in high school, he worked for the former Beatrice Foods in New Bremen, and later for Hartzell Propeller in Piqua. He spent a many years working as an over the road truck driver before spending the last 20 years working as a machinist at Crown Equipment Corp. in New Bremen from where he retired in 2000.

Ralph loved to drive and loved to travel and camping was a mainstay in his life. He took his young family on countless camping trips all over Ohio and out West, and continued camping with Bev after their marriage, even taking the grandchildren on several trips. He loved to complete puzzles and play board games, and spend time with his family at holiday functions and socialize with friends as a member of the New Bremen American Legion. He served on the New Bremen Emergency Squad, and was an auxiliary police officer in New Bremen. He was a member of the New Bremen Rod and Gun Club and the Newport Sportsman Club. Ralph will be remembered for his kind, well-mannered personality, and his ornery sense of humor.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul U.C.C. in New Bremen with Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Inurnment follow with military honors in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. The family is also planning to host a public Celebration of Life at a future date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the New Bremen Emergency Squad (214 N. Washington Street, New Bremen, Ohio 45869) or to St. Paul United Church of Christ (119 N. Franklin Street, New Bremen, Ohio 45869). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilberg-

Hartwig Funeral Home, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.