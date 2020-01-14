SIDNEY — Ralph "Jim" James Jones, age 91, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Wilson Health.

He was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Kenton, Ohio, to the late Carl Jones and Ethyl Shawd Jones. He married Virginia C. Romaker Jones and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2007.

Left to cherish Ralph's memory include children, Philip Jones, of Sidney, and Scott D. (Susan) Jones, of Dublin; grandchildren, Shawn Jones, Thea (Clint) Jones-Stamets, Seth A. (Tiffany) Jones, Brian Bauer and Katie Bauer; great-grandchildren, Nichole and Dominic.

He was preceded in death by son, James Gregory and wife Margaret Jones, and brother Russell Jones.

Ralph proudly served in the United States Army National Guard during World War II. He worked for Amos Press and Upper Valley Career Center for many years before retiring. He was a lifetime member of Shelby County Deer Hunters and was an avid fly fisherman.

Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Ralph's honor to the Shelby County Humane Society, 1100 Clem Road, Sidney, and Dorothy Love Retirement Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.