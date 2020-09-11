Ralph Jung

SIDNEY — Ralph G. Jung, 94, of Sidney passed away at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on June 3, 1926, in Kettlersville, Ohio, the son of the late Christ and Lenora (May) Jung. On June 15, 1958, Ralph married the former Carolyn Kissel, who survives him.

He is also survived by children, Sharon Jung, of Sidney, and Dennis Jung, of Erlanger, Kentucky; and granddaughter, Courtney Jung.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Morgan Jung; and siblings, Lester Jung, Nelson Jung, LaRose Jung, Victor Jung, Frances Warner, Madilla Heidt, Annabelle Tontrup, Gertrude Miller and Leon Jung.

Ralph served in the United States Army with the 164th Infantry Regiment Americal Division and was honorably discharged in 1946. After serving his country he went on to work at Copeland Corporation as a maintenance manager until he retired. Mr. Jung was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Sidney and was also a member of the American Legion.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Jung family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.