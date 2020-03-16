JACKSON CENTER – Ralph M. Sailor, 87, of Jackson Center, Ohio, passed away at 12:51 a.m. on March 14, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Jackson Center, Ohio, on June 13, 1932, the son of the late Paul L. and Margarette A. (Brockman) Sailor. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Veit, and three brothers, Robert, Richard and John Sailor.

On Dec. 27, 1960, in North Olmsted, Ohio, he married Helen "Barbara" (Hart) Sailor, and she survives in Jackson Center.

He is also survived by three children, Beth (Dennis) Rockhold, of Lima, Ohio, Rick (Tina) Sailor, of Jackson Center, Marilyn (Matt) Kohler, of Jackson Center; six grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Rockhold, Jennifer Rockhold, Justin (Julie) Kohler, Adam Kohler, Rachel Sailor, and Ryan Sailor; six great-grandchildren, Zoey Rockhold, Wyatt Rockhold, Hayden Kohler, Jaelyn Kohler, Harlyn Kohler, and Jocelyn Kohler; a brother, Lynn A. Sailor, of Sidney; and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was an United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he went to work for Copeland Corp. in Sidney, and later worked for Amos Press before going to Direct Graphics, where he retired from in 1994.

He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, Jackson Center, where he held many positions. He was a big Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide fan and was an enthusiast for all sports including golf, baseball and bowling, and enjoyed playing cards. He tried out for the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team in his younger years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 493, Jackson Center, where he served as commander.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Private burial will be in Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion 493, Jackson Center, or to the Jackson Center Education Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.