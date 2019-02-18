SIDNEY — Ramona R. Olding, age 80, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born Jan. 31, 1939, in Lockington, Ohio to the late Harold C. Lawrence and Olga (Schloss) Lawrence, of Sidney. On Nov. 21, 1959, she married James A. Olding, who survives her.

Ramona is survived by son James A (Karen) Olding, of Sidney, and grandchildren Devon, Dru (Shelby) Olding, of Columbus, and Derek, Tiffany (Robbin), Taylor, Dylan, of Sidney, Ohio; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving son, Robert A. Olding.

Ramona most recently worked at the AmVets in Sidney, but was most proud of being the owner and operator of the Phoenix Night Club for many years. It was the business/patrons that gave her much love and happiness. She was a member of Sidney American Legion, AmVets, and Sidney VFW. She enjoyed traveling to Vegas, visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and was a big supporter of dog rescue programs and animal shelters. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly and she will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held in Ramona's honor Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio, with Pastor Bob Fries officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Pawlicious Poochie Pet Rescue, Box 7895, St. Petersburg, FL, 33734, and to SCARF.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.