HOUSTON – Randal Davis "Randy" Swob, 58, of Houston, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence after a long-fought battle with multiple sclerosis.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1961, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late William and Miriam (Davis) Swob.

On Nov. 26, 1983, he married the former Elizabeth A. Dohse, who survives him along with their two children, Heather (Jeff) Spencer, of Montgomery, Ohio, and Ryan Swob, of Piqua; grandson, Dylan Spencer; and siblings, Bill Swob, Deborah Schaffner and Sam Swob.

Randy was a retired commercial driver. He was an active member of Houston Congregational Christian Church. He loved his family and his church family and was a joy to the congregation.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Houston Congregational Christian Church, with Pastor Kris Geise and Pastor Chris Barhorst officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Randy's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.

Condolences may be expressed to the Swob family at the funeral home's website.