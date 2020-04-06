RUSSIA — Randall R. Marchal, age 64, of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Russia.

He was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Anthony and Rozitta (Barhorst) Marchal. He married Debra McAlexander on Nov. 20, 1976, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Newport. She survives in Russia.

He is also survived by children, Rachel and Scott Phlipot, Russia, Nicole and Bart Doseck, Russia, Renae and Charlie Borchers, Versailles, Laura and Phillip Barhorst, Fort Loramie, Nathan Marchal, Miamisburg, and Melissa and Dusty Hoying, Fort Loramie; 28 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Ken Marchal, Dayton, Jerry and Doris Marchal, Troy, Connie and Jim Millhouse, Troy, Dennis and Barb Marchal, Springboro, Dale and Rose Marchal, Englewood, Illean and Frank Ratermann, Sidney, Jane and Mike Horstman, Minster, and Ron and Karen Marchal, Wapakoneta.

He was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Elaine Marchal and Tina Marchal.

Randy was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, Versailles K of C and helped with Rustic Hope. He retired from Clopay after 45 years of service.

Due to the COVID-19 virus a private family Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rustic Hope, 3666 Simon Road, Russia, OH 45363.

