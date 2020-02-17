WAPAKONETA — Randall Paul "Randy" Russell, 63, died 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.

He was born Aug. 26, 1956, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Chester and Marcene (Jackson) Russell, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include long-time companion, Brenda Luma, Wapakoneta; siblings, Rick (Debbie) Russell, Dave (Joyce) Russell and Terri (Bryan) Esser, all of Botkins; nephews and nieces, Gary Russell, Alan (Tami) Russell, Brent Russell, Carmen (Eric) Kennel, Travis (Jacquelyn) Russell, Kristi (Josh) Huston, Kevin Esser amd Kassidy Esser.

Randy was a truck driver for Botkins Grain and Feed (Provico) for many years. He was a member of the Botkins United Methodist Church and a 1974 graduate of Botkins High School. Randy owned several horses, enjoyed horseback riding, and was a member of the Thunder Ridge Riders. He also enjoyed going to the "Little Brown Jug" with family and friends, watching western movies and the Cincinnati Bengals, horse-shoe pitching, and deer hunting. Randy always had a good story to tell his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Botkins United Methodist Church, 111 E. State St., Botkins. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Burial will be in the Loramie Valley Cemetery, Botkins, at a later date.

The Eley Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Botkins United Methodist Church.

