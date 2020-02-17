Randall Russell

WAPAKONETA — Randall Paul "Randy" Russell, 63, died 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.

He was born Aug. 26, 1956, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Chester and Marcene (Jackson) Russell, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include long-time companion, Brenda Luma, Wapakoneta; siblings, Rick (Debbie) Russell, Dave (Joyce) Russell and Terri (Bryan) Esser, all of Botkins; nephews and nieces, Gary Russell, Alan (Tami) Russell, Brent Russell, Carmen (Eric) Kennel, Travis (Jacquelyn) Russell, Kristi (Josh) Huston, Kevin Esser amd Kassidy Esser.

Randy was a truck driver for Botkins Grain and Feed (Provico) for many years. He was a member of the Botkins United Methodist Church and a 1974 graduate of Botkins High School. Randy owned several horses, enjoyed horseback riding, and was a member of the Thunder Ridge Riders. He also enjoyed going to the "Little Brown Jug" with family and friends, watching western movies and the Cincinnati Bengals, horse-shoe pitching, and deer hunting. Randy always had a good story to tell his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Botkins United Methodist Church, 111 E. State St., Botkins. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Burial will be in the Loramie Valley Cemetery, Botkins, at a later date.

The Eley Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Botkins United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
