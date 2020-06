Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Randolph F. Albright, 70, of Piqua, unexpectedly passed away at 5:55 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center. A service to honor his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.



