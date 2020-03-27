SIDNEY — Randy L. Hageman, 41, of Sidney passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 3:50 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on May 3, 1978, in Troy, Ohio, the son of Mark Hageman and the late Rebecca (Wyer) Hageman.

He is survived by a son, Bryce Hageman, of Sidney; two siblings, Rick (Angie) Hageman, of West Virginia, and Jacqueline (Mike) Chambers, of Sidney; two nephews, Robert Hageman and Allen Chambers; niece, McKalia Hageman and stepfamily, Susanne Glover, Cathie Glover, Sandy Glover and Jennifer Glover, all of Sidney.

Randy was a self-employed handyman. He loved spending time with his son Bryce. Randy really enjoyed being a chaperone with the Sidney Marching Band during their recent trip to Disney World. He was a joker and always had a smile on his face. There was nothing he couldn't fix or repair.

A private funeral service will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. Burial will be at Plattsville Cemetery in Plattsville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions payable to: Sidney Music Boosters c/o Stephanie Wilson, 1843 Westlake Drive, Sidney, OH 45365 in Randy's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Hageman family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.