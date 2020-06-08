BOTKINS — Ray A. Fullenkamp, 64, of Botkins, passed away at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1955, in Sidney, Ohio, to Dale and Shirley (Steinke) Fullenkamp. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Botkins. On Aug. 2, 1975, he married Carla Ludwig and she survives in Botkins.

Survivors include their four children, Chad (Tiffany) Fullenkamp, of Wapakoneta, Tonia (R.J.) Paul, of Botkins, Ashley (Tony) Schmiesing, of Minster, and Brittany (Joseph) Baker, of Galion; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey, Kortney, Kenzey Fullenkamp, Brynnan, Remi, Paisley Paul, Madilyn, Landon, Harper Schmiesing and expecting in August Lucia Baker; four siblings, Sherri (Mark) Gross, Darla (Tim) Dietz, Jed Fullenkamp and Lynn (Jeremy) Pleiman; a mother-in-law, JoAnn Ludwig; a brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Darla (Tom) Kreitzer, Pamela (Barry) Braun, Christina (David) Case and Dale Ludwig; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Elton Ludwig.

Ray was a 1974 graduate of Botkins High School. He retired from truck driving in 2019. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Botkins. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing but most of all he loved being with his family and grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, Botkins, with the Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Botkins Athletic Boosters.

