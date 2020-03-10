SIDNEY — Ray W. Knight I, age 78, of Sidney, passed away March 2, 2020 at Hospice Miami County, Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born April 26, 1941, in Xenia, Ohio, to the late Ray E. Knight and Mary (Warwick) Knight. On Dec. 16, 1983, he married Paula (Umberger) Knight and she survives.

Also surviving are children, Tony (Shelly) Knight, Amy (Mark) Mosley, Marty (Andilena) Felver, Austin (Danielle) Knight, all of Sidney, Jesse (Stephanie) Felver, of Anna, Ray (Kayla) Knight II, of Sidney, and Alicia (Kevin) Popp, of Piqua; son-in-law, Mark Pickens, of Sidney; 26 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and dear cousins; sisters; Rhonda Mahaffey, of Port Orange Florida, and Ruby Leisure, of Xenia, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Andrea Pickens, four brothers and one sister.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Sidney. Ray was retired from Copeland Corporation in Sidney. He was a business owner and an over-the- road truck driver. He was very mechanical minded, a great prankster, loved telling jokes, and was a great animal lover, having multiple dogs. Ray especially loved riding his Harley with his sons and daughters. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1345 S. Kuther Road, Sidney.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society, 1100 Clem Road, Sidney, OH 45365, in Ray's memory.

Online memories may be expressed at theadamsfuneralhome.com.