JACKSON CENTER — Ray Eugene Leininger, 95, of Jackson Center, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney, Ohio.

He was born in Jackson Center, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 1924, a son of the late Walter E. and Kathryn (Brann) Leininger, and lived all his life in Jackson Center.

On May 31, 1944, Ray married the former Velma P. Fogt, his wife of 61 years, in Jackson Center, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn (Emmett) Oakley; and his brother and sister-in-law, Merle E. (Kathryn) Leininger.

Ray is survived by his three children, Connie (Dan) Steenrod, Ronnie (Linda) Leininger and Kent (Toni) Leininger, all of Jackson Center; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his loving companion and soul mate since 2007, Joan Slattery.

Following high school graduation, Ray served in the U.S. Army for 3 years, during which time he was stationed in the United States, Hawaii, Okinawa, and Korea. Following discharge in 1946, he farmed for two years. He and his brother Merle then started the Jackson Center Woodworking business in 1948. Ray bought out Merle's share of the business in 1960 and continued as owner of Leininger Brothers Lumber until 1978. He then started Ray's Specialties and repaired and customized Airstream interiors until 1988. In 1987-1988 he designed and built a tandem axle 21-foot Airstream R.V. out of a wrecked 31-foot trailer, and enjoyed many trips throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ray served on building committees for Grace Lutheran Parsonage, American Legion, the medical building on the west side of Jackson Center, the Airstream Wally Byam Caravan Club Headquarters building, and served as president of The Miami Valley of Ohio unit from in 1982-1983. From 1952 until 1961, he designed and built furniture as a subcontractor for Airstream. After Grace Church was purchased by the Masonic Lodge, he helped rebuild the interior of the lodge. He developed Ray Leininger subdivision in Jackson Center in 1967, which included 31 building lots. He served on the bank board of Citizens Baughman Bank One for eight years and later as Director Emeritus.

Over the years Ray was involved in many activities including Cub Master of Boys Scouts in Jackson Center, master of the Masonic Lodge in 1953 and was chaplain for 25 years, 71-year life member of Scherer Post 493 of the Jackson Center American Legion serving as commander in 1954 and chaplain for 25 years, life member of VFW Post 8445 in Wapakoneta, was grand marshal during Jackson Center Community Days in 1987, and was a Grace choir member for over 55 years. He always enjoyed music, especially his Lowery Organ.

Ray was an avid golfer who won the Shelby County Open in 1977 along with many other golf tournaments. He enjoyed his garden which he happily shared with his family and neighbors. Since 1988, he has spent six months in Bradenton, Florida where he took part in many community activities at Country Village, including golf, shuffleboard, pool, bingo and helping with potluck dinners. Ray's favorite quote was, "A job worth doing at all is worth doing well." He was extremely honored in 2015 when he selected for induction into the Jackson Center Education Foundation Hall of Fame.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St. in Jackson Center. Pastor Bert Schultz will officiate a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the church, where visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 8445 and Scherer Post 493 Jackson Center American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Ray's memory, to the Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St., Jackson Center, OH 45334, the Jackson Center American Legion, P.O. Box 575, Jackson Center, OH 45334, or to Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 Cisco Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center.