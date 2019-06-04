JACKSON CENTER — Ray Curtis Thompson, 88, 114 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his daughter, Connie Coley's residence in Fishersville, Virginia.

He was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Jellico, Tennessee, the son of Charlie and Gertrude (Hutson) Thompson and they are deceased. He was married to Mabeth Anderson and she passed away in 2006.

He was a United States Army veteran and worked at Stolle Corp., and at Alcoa in Sidney, Ohio for 38 years retiring in 1991 as the plant superintendent. He was a member in his heart, of the Sidney Baptist Church, Sidney, Ohio.

Surviving are three children, Ed R. (Judy) Thompson, of Lakeview, Ohio, his daughter and caregiver, Connie (John) Coley, of Fishersville, Virginia, and Rick (Wanda) Thompson, of Efland, North Carolina; a brother Howard Thompson, of Detroit Michigan; five grandchildren, Lesli, Cory, Christian, Nicole and Paul; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at noon at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio, with Pastor Karen Cortez officiating. Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the local hospice in your area. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangements.