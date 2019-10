COVINGTON — Raymond P. Hicks, age 70, of Covington, passed away at 2:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Stillwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Covington.

A celebration of Raymond's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.