MAPLEWOOD — Raymond E. Lazier, age 73, of Maplewood, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 15, 1945, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Andrew A. and Leatha M. (Easeley) Lazier. He married Brenda Varno on Dec. 14, 1996, in Sidney and she survives in Maplewood.

He is survived by daughter-in-laws, Vicki Lazier, Fort Wayne, and Amber Sommer, Minster; grandsons, Logan and Lucas Lazier, Minster; brother, Paul Lazier, Troy; brothers-in-law, Donald Whitaker, Troy, and Richard Benson, Indianapolis; and sisters-in-law, Karen and Boxer Kinninger, Shawano, Wisconsin, and Doris and Steve Bales, Sidney.

He was preceded in death by sons, Brian Lazier and Brad Lazier, stepson, Jeff McCullough, and sisters, Saundra Lee Whitaker and Margo Faye Benson.

Ray was a member of Connection Point Church of God, Sidney. He was an avid member of the Shelby County Liberty Group and Shelby County Deer Hunters.

Funeral services will be held at Connection Point Church of God at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, and from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to and Right to Life.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.