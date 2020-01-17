SIDNEY — Reba I. Wilson, 88, of Sidney, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 27, 1931, in McCreary County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lansford and Verda (Daugherty) King. On May 19, 1949, she married Murvin Wilson, who preceded her in death on June 29, 1991.

Reba is survived by eight children, Bonnie (Erman) Perkins, Melvin Wilson, Beverly (Paul) Compton, Don (Tammy) Wilson, Diane Wilson, Keith Wilson, Molly (Kenny) Kirtley and Sandra (Chris) Rogers; 25 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Nona Wilson and son, Ron Wilson.

Reba was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and working on word puzzles.

A service to celebrate Reba's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Her final resting place will be at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

Guestbook condolences may be expressed to Reba's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.