ANNA — Rebecca Jean Belden passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Anna, Ohio, at the age of 78. She was born on March 20, 1942, in Pemberton, Ohio, to Glenn and Anna (Pfister) Bennett, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 5, 1960, she was married to Robert Wayne Belden, who also preceded her in 2006. She was a loving and devoted mother to Troy Belden and Robyn (Jeff) Smith, who survive. She is also survived by her only grandchild, Lucas Smith, her sister and brother-in-law, Vivian (Paul) Goins, and her nephew Jeff Goins. She selflessly devoted her life to caring for her son, Troy, and was generous to a fault. She loved to travel, cook, bake, shop and dine out. She also loved family gatherings and visiting with friends. She was active in Sidney Band Boosters and the AmVets of Sidney. She was a 1960 graduate of Fairlawn High School. She will be dearly missed by her family, and many friends. She will be interred at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco Mantra, Ohio, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in a graveside service. Per her request, there will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilson Hospice in Rebecca's memory. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements. Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.