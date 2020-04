COVINGTON — Rebecca L. Cyphers, of Covington, passed away on her 67th birthday at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

A service for her immediate family will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.