Rebecca Daniels (1971 - 2019)
Service Information
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
(937)-653-8888
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Obituary
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Rebecca "Becky" Daniels, 48 of Champaign County, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, as a result of an auto accident.

She was born Jan. 31, 1971, in Springfield, Ohio.

Becky was a graduate of Hi-Point Center of Bellefontaine and Mechanicsburg High School. She was employed at Honda Mfg, H.T.M at Indian Lake. Becky enjoyed reading and she loved her grandbabies.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy (Moore) Daniels; her loving children, Ryan Piper and Megan Piper; the light of her life, her grandsons, Westin and Oakley; sisters. Janice Shy, Debbie (Okey) Dillion, Rosie (Dave) Liedtke, Patricia (Gordan) Brown and Lori (Riley) Perdue; brother, Mike (Barb) Daniels; and several of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Becky is preceded in death by her father, the Rev. Steve Daniels, and her nephew, Curt Nye.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Spencer officiating. Burial to follow in Jonesville, Virginia, at the family cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
