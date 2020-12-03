1/
Rebecca H. Cuthbert
GROVEPORT — Rebecca H. Cuthbert, age 79 of Groveport, Ohio , went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Bookkeeper for Cuthbert Greenhouse for 25 years. She taught and was a tutor for Columbus City Schools. Faithful servant and member of the Groveport Zion Lutheran Church.

Preceded in death by her daughter, Peg Cuthbert.

Survived by husband of 57 years, Wayne; sons, David (Lori) Cuthbert and Tom (Adriana) Cuthbert; 4 grandsons, Zachary, Zane, Joseph and Peter; brothers, Bill, Henry and Paul Harshbarger; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Private family service will be held at the Groveport Zion Lutheran Church followed by interment in Groveport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice or the Groveport Zion Lutheran Church in memory of Rebecca. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Memories & Condolences

December 3, 2020
Mercy, peace and love be yours in abundance. Jude 1:2
We were blessed to walk the earth with such a kind beautiful person.
Marla Rainier
Friend
