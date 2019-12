PIQUA — Rebecca "Becky' Kueterman, age 66, of Piqua, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Piqua Apostolic Temple, 830 Covington Ave., Piqua. The family will receive friends, at the church, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home.