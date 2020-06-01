Richard Bollheimer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLDWATER — Richard A. Bollheimer, age 86, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater. He was born June 12,1933, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Henry and Anna (Naber) Bollheimer. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Schulze on Nov. 29, 1958, in Fort Loramie, Ohio. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2002. He is survived by children, Carol and Marvin Ranly, Minster, Diane and Phil Wyen, Minster, Anita and Mark Brandewie, Fort Loramie, Mary Jane and Roger Otting, Minster, Rick and Annette Bollheimer, Fort Loramie, and Annie Bollheimer, Fort Loramie; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Martha Simon, Russia; brother Don Bollheimer, Minster; in-laws, Bonnie and Joe Elson, Fort Loramie, and Marcia Schulze, Fort Loramie. He was preceded in death by an infant son Joey, brothers and sister, Homer "Joe," Paul, Eileen Thomas, Al, Bob and Kenny, in-law James Schulze. He was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church, a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War, and a member of the Fort Loramie American Legion. He was retired from Minster Machine after 33 years of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. The Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.nflregion.org. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery with full military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad and the Fort Loramie Fire Department. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved