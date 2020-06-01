COLDWATER — Richard A. Bollheimer, age 86, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater. He was born June 12,1933, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Henry and Anna (Naber) Bollheimer. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Schulze on Nov. 29, 1958, in Fort Loramie, Ohio. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2002. He is survived by children, Carol and Marvin Ranly, Minster, Diane and Phil Wyen, Minster, Anita and Mark Brandewie, Fort Loramie, Mary Jane and Roger Otting, Minster, Rick and Annette Bollheimer, Fort Loramie, and Annie Bollheimer, Fort Loramie; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Martha Simon, Russia; brother Don Bollheimer, Minster; in-laws, Bonnie and Joe Elson, Fort Loramie, and Marcia Schulze, Fort Loramie. He was preceded in death by an infant son Joey, brothers and sister, Homer "Joe," Paul, Eileen Thomas, Al, Bob and Kenny, in-law James Schulze. He was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church, a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War, and a member of the Fort Loramie American Legion. He was retired from Minster Machine after 33 years of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. The Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.nflregion.org. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery with full military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad and the Fort Loramie Fire Department. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.