HOUSTON — Richard "Richie" Robert Bruns, age 45, of Paulus Road, Houston, passed away of natural causes Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center in Versailles, Ohio.

He was born Nov. 12, 1974, in Sidney, Ohio, to Richard L. Bruns, of Houston, and Phyllis M. (Bender) Develvis, of Sidney. He is also survived by one sister, Angie and Stacy Monnin, of Sidney, and a nephew, Colby Monnin, as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Alvina Bruns and Al and Clara Bender.

Richie was a 1994 graduate of Hardin Houston High School and had been employed 25 years at S & H Products in Sidney. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, St. Michael Knights of St. John and had been an active participant in Special Olympics. An avid Steeler's fan and Red's fan, Richie especially admired Pete Rose. He also enjoyed watching TV game shows and will always be remembered for his bright smile.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday 2 to 7 p.m. and Monday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. The Knights of St. John Memorial Ritual will be held Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to S & H Products, Wilson Health Hospice or the Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center activities department.

