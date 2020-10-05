Richard Bryan

SIDNEY — Richard Edwin Bryan, 78, of Sidney walked through the door to eternity on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was born on March 8, 1942, to Jesse Edwin Bryan and Edna May (Stahler) Bryan, in Sidney, Ohio, and was welcomed at home by two older sisters, Betty and Julia (Judy), all of whom are deceased.

Dick attended Sidney High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force on Aug. 8, 1960. After completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, and the aircraft mechanic jet fighter course at Amarillo Air Force Base, Texas, he served at Thule Air Force Base, Greenland, Homestead Air Force Base, Florida, Selfridge Air Force Base, Michigan, and Paine Field, Washington. He was recognized numerous times during his enlistment for the quality of his work and was honorably discharged on Aug. 8, 1968, with the rank of staff sergeant.

Dick enjoyed fixing things all his life, from jet fighters to toys for his grandchildren. He held positions in the maintenance department of several businesses throughout his working career. His last position was also his longest, as director of maintenance at the original Holiday Inn in Sidney, where he was also an assistant manager, for 26 years. He also enjoyed being outdoors and was a Shelby County Park commissioner for over 25 years. He led a local Boy Scout troop for several years. All aspects of nature appealed to him, from hiking to bird watching to camping. After his retirement in 2004, he enrolled in the local Master Gardener program and was a master gardener for 10 years before increasing health problems signaled a need for him to slow down. He had a life-long interest (read obsession) for trains and spent many Sunday afternoons at various track locations just waiting for trains to go by.

Dick was a quiet man, and he had a quiet but deep faith in his Lord Jesus Christ. He was a member of Calvary United Baptist Church and participated in services and activities as long as he was able.

Dick loved his family deeply and unreservedly. On Jan. 25, 1964, he married Nadine Raye Geuy, who survives him. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Laura Bethanne (Kevin) Bunner and Timothy Dale (Dawn) Bryan. Six grandchildren also brightened his life with their love, Lacey (Joey) Theis, Kendra (Kevin) Howard, Leah (Michael) Bynum, Tyler Bunner, Shane Bryan and Justin Bryan. Five great-grandchildren, Sophie, Avery, and Sammy Theis and Wesley and Cole Bynum, brought him joy. His nieces and nephews will miss him as well.

In accordance with his wishes, Dick's body was cremated. A memorial service commemorating his life will be held at Calvary United Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. The service will be conducted by Pastor David Shepherd. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 2 p.m. until the service begins.

Honorary pallbearers are his son-in-law Kevin Bunner; his three grandsons, Tyler Bunner, Shane Bryan and Justin Bryan, and his grandsons-in-law, Joey Theis and Michael Bynum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wilson Home Health and Hospice or Calvary United Baptist Church in his memory.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, and condolences may be expressed to Dick's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.