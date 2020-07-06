1/3
Richard C. "Rick" Clawson II
GEORGETOWN – Richard C. "Rick" Clawson II, 73, originally from Sidney, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:06 p.m. at the VA Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

He was born on Jan. 16, 1947, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late Richard C. Clawson Sr. and Ruth (Middy) Clawson.

Rick is survived by his sister, Beverly Clawson-Ressler, of Gahanna, Ohio; three nieces, Sarah Clawson, Carrie (Wes) Turner, Melissa Ressler; and four great-nephews and a niece, Ethan, Mason and Keaton Turner and Quinton Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Clawson.

Rick enjoyed fishing, taking pictures and telling jokes. He was a self-taught guitar player and loved '50s and '60s rock 'n' roll music. He would often play his guitar and sing for family and friends.

Rick was most proud of serving in the United States Marine Corps where he was assigned to E Co., 2nd BN, 26 Marines, 3rd Marine Division. His service included a year in Vietnam as a point man with Vance's Rebel Raiders 1966-67. He achieved the rank of L/Cpl. and was honorably discharged. Rick did not know a stranger and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A visitation will be be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, concluded by a celebration of his life at 5:30 p.m. where family and friends are invited to share their favorite memories of Rick.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Houston Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to Rick's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
