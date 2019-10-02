SIDNEY — Richard Jerome Cavinder, age 82 of Sidney, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1937, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Harold and Glaidia (Mees) Cavinder. On July 19, 1955, he married Vera Bevans, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 15, 1965 he married Crata Rains, who preceded him in death on March 28, 2013.

He is survived by four children, Richard (Carla) Cavinder, of Sidney, Steve (Brenda) Cavinder, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Wayne Cavinder, of Sidney, and Suzette Hayes, of Sidney; two stepchildren, Constance (Ronald) Morris and Kevin Stapleton, both of Sidney; five siblings, Harold and Ronald Cavinder, both of Sidney, Keitha (Jim) Wisecup, of Maplewood, Joyce (Glen) Martin, of Anna, and Gary Cavinder, of Sidney; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathryn Ratliff and Beverly Shelby.

Mr. Cavinder was a retired machinist from LeRoi and Baumfolder.

Richard was an avid carpenter and worked on various projects throughout the area. He loved to tell stories of his travels throughout the country while he was a truck driver. He loved spending time with his siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. As his time was coming to an end, he wanted his family and friends to know how much he loved them and was ready to be reunited with his family who passed before him.

Richard's wishes where to be cremated. A private commitall will take place at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

