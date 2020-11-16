NEW BREMEN — Richard E. Plattner, age 85 of New Bremen, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:45 P.M. at the Joint Twp. Dist. Memorial Hospital in St. Marys after a period of declining health.

The family will hold private memorial services at Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen. Inurnment will take place in the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys at a later date. The family is also planning to hold a public Celebration of Life at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home.