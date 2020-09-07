1/
Richard E. Pulfer Sr.
1930 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Richard E. Pulfer, Sr., 88, of Wapakoneta, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Auglaize Acres Nursing Home.

He was born in Jackson Center on July 18, 1930 to the late Jacob and Pearl (Gray) Pulfer.

Richard is survived by his wife, Fleeta I. (Earhart) Pulfer; one brother, Kenneth Pulfer; many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, one son, one stepson, one stepdaughter, two brothers and two sisters.

Richard was member of Church of Christ in Port Jefferson and Fraternal Order of Eagles #691 in Wapakoneta. He collected John Deere tractors and other John Deere items. Richard was a retired farmer and also retired from Century Link Telephone Company.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Adams Funeral Home in Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
