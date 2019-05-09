MAPLEWOOD — Richard E. Seitz, age 76, of Maplewood, passed away peacefully May 8, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Sidney, to the late Vernon and Waneta (Garrett) Seitz.

Richard is survived by brothers, Gerald (Margaret) Seitz of Sidney, Donald (Judy) Seitz of Botkins, Terry W. (Marlene) Seitz of Lima, and sister, Sandy (Terry) Wilt of Botkins.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Maplewood Methodist Church and a 1961 graduate of Sidney High School. He was retired from LeRoi Dresser Corp. after 44 years of faithful service. Richard was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to fish and hunt. He was a member of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association. He enjoyed hunting in Ontario, Canada, and loved to go with his buddy to Indiana squirrel hunting.

Family and friends may visit from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Harold McKnight officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Richard's memory.

