SIDNEY — Richard E. Gano Sr., age 86, of Sidney, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County.

He was born April 9, 1933, in Dayton, to the late Gerald N. Gano and mother Alyce (Houghton) (James E.) Malone. On Dec. 26, 1952, he married Marlene M. Greer Gano and she passed away on March 19, 2014.

Richard is survived by son, Richard Gano Jr., of Elizabeth Town, Kentucky; daughter, Jacqueline (Timothy) McBride, of Sidney; six grandchildren, Richard E. Gano III, Stephanie Doane, William J. Philpott Jr., Christine (Jayson) Philpott, Jesse Gano, Jaime Gano; four great-grandchildren, Kayla Bierlein, Jordan Bierlein, Luke Gano, Sarah Doane; brother, John Gano, of Alabama; and sister, Patricia Knepper, of California.

He was preceded in death by sons, Gerald Norman Gano and James Edward Gano.

Mr. Gano retired after serving in the United States Army after many years. He was an over-the-road driver for many years before his retirement. He was of the Christian faith and was a member of the American Legion Post 217 and the Elks Lodge in Florida.

He loved fishing, woodworking, taking long car rides, and yard work. He loved spending time with his family most of all.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Services will follow, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ernie Jones officiating with full military honors by the United States Army and American Legion Post 217. Interment will be held at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

Donations may be made to S.C.A.R.F. (Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation), P.O. Box 671, Sidney, OH, 45365.

