SIDNEY — Richard Howard Gatewood, 74, of Sidney, passed away at 7:17 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Wilson Health.

He was born on Oct. 14, 1944, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of the late Charles Clifford and Georgia Alberta (Bowers) Gatewood.

Rich is survived by his two daughters, Virginia (Ricardo) Alonso, of Westerville, and Holly "Younger" (Stuart) Sitko, of Rogue River, Oregon; four grandchildren, Steven and Patrick McClain, and Alexzandra and Anthony Sitko; and sister, Sandy Jones, of Fayetteville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Victoria Gatewood; brother, Chuck Gatewood; sister, Nila Zeilstra; brothers-in-law, Giles Jones and Sidney Zeilstra; and sister-in-law, Jaye Gatewood.

After graduating from Thorton High School in Harvey, Illinois, Rich went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering. Rich was a career mechanical and environmental engineer. He was retired from Alcoa in Sidney. Known by his grandchildren as "Pops," Rich was a bank of knowledge always ready for a deep conversation or good joke. In his free-time he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed reading, but most of all spending time with his family.

A gathering celebrating Richard's life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to James Cancer Hospital in Richard's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Richard's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.