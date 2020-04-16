SIDNEY — Richard L. Henry, age 76, of Sidney, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Urbana, Ohio, to the late Charles Henry and Beulah (King) Henry. He married the love of his life, Gretchen Laughlin, on April 27, 1968, and she survives.

Left to cherish his memory include son, Shawn Henry and wife, Jill, of Houston, Ohio; daughter, Stacey King and husband, Derrick, of Sidney, Ohio; grandchildren, Shayna Henry and fiancé, Mackenzie Ware; Justin Henry with wife Kara; Anna Henry; Ella Henry; Daniel King with fiancé Ginny Jenkins, Rachel King and Marissa King; great-grandchildren, Jasper Ware and Jameson Ware; and sister-in-law, Robin Laughlin.

He was preceded in death by brother, Charles Henry Jr.; and sisters, Joyce Kite and Sharon Garvey.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army until his retirement as an E-7. He completed three tours in Vietnam, was a part of Mac V, was a recipient for the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and was a Mountain Survival Instructor for soldiers who deployed to Grenada. He was a retired State Correctional Officer at Allen Correctional Institute. In addition to being a big Reds and Ohio State fan, he enjoyed game shows and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Richard will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will be officiated at 11 a.m. by Chaplain Angela Barfield. Full military honors by the United States Army will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilson Hospice and VA Fisher House in Dayton.

Arrangements for the Henry family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.