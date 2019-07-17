SIDNEY — Richard J. Kilian died peacefully, June 25, 2019 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney, Ohio.

He was born in Junction City, Kansas, June 18, 1920, the son of William and Margaret (Cushing) Kilian.

Richard graduated from Kansas State University in 1942 as a mechanical engineer. He went to work for General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Two years later, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Beckham - APA133, in the South Pacific during World War II. The war ended and he returned to General Electric where he met and married his wife Vera in 1947.

They were married 59 years until her passing on July 7, 2006. He retired from General Electric in 1983 and moved to Fort Myers, Florida. They became avid golfers and traveled the world. Richard and Vera moved to Sidney, Ohio, in 2006 to be near their daughter and grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his daughter Linda (Vance) Stewart, grandchildren Richard, Andrew (Samantha), Jordan and Dominique (Jason) Christman and great-grandchildren, Daniel and Damon and his stepgreat grandchildren, Ryan and Kaitlynn.

A memorial Mass will be held, 10 a.m., on July 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville, Ohio. Friends may pay their respects to the family at the church narthex from 9 to 10 a.m., until the hour of service. Burial will be 1:45 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., in Dayton, Ohio, where he will receive full military honors.

Contributions may be made online at www.wilsonhealth.org, Hospice Fund or to Wilson Hospice, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney, Ohio 45365 in memory of Richard J. Kilian.

Arrangements are under the direction of Salm-McGill and Tangement Funeral Home, Sidney.