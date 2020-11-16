1/3
Richard P. Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Richard P. Schmidt, age 94 of Sidney, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:35 PM at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

He was born on April 12, 1926 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Norene (Martin) Schmidt. On April 17, 1948 he married Dorothy "Dort" (Eilerman) who preceded him in death on September 27, 2018.

Richard is survived by three children, Beverly (Tom) Simon, Doug Schmidt, and John (Amy) Schmidt all of Sidney, sister, Audrey Zimpfer, sisters-in-law, Jeanette Eilerman, and Mary Lou Frantz all of Sidney, grandchildren, Amanda, Allyson, Taylor, and Ryan, great-grandchildren, Alex, Payton, Kentleigh, Brantleigh, Avery, and Brayden, great-great-grandchild, Harper, step-granddaughter, Sandy (Dave) Tucker, and several step-great and great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Schmidt was a graduate of Holy Angels High School, and served his country as a US Navy WWII veteran. He retired from Stolle Corporation as a production supervisor after 46 years of faithful service. He was a member of the Sidney Elks #786, Sidney Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, and Sidney American Legion Post 217. He was a life-long member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, where he served as a lay minister.

Richard loved his family, especially his grandkids, and enjoyed attending their sporting events.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Fr. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney. A private visitation, for the family, will be held prior to the Mass. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Grade School and Wilson Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the Schmidt family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved