SIDNEY — Richard P. Schmidt, age 94 of Sidney, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:35 PM at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

He was born on April 12, 1926 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Norene (Martin) Schmidt. On April 17, 1948 he married Dorothy "Dort" (Eilerman) who preceded him in death on September 27, 2018.

Richard is survived by three children, Beverly (Tom) Simon, Doug Schmidt, and John (Amy) Schmidt all of Sidney, sister, Audrey Zimpfer, sisters-in-law, Jeanette Eilerman, and Mary Lou Frantz all of Sidney, grandchildren, Amanda, Allyson, Taylor, and Ryan, great-grandchildren, Alex, Payton, Kentleigh, Brantleigh, Avery, and Brayden, great-great-grandchild, Harper, step-granddaughter, Sandy (Dave) Tucker, and several step-great and great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Schmidt was a graduate of Holy Angels High School, and served his country as a US Navy WWII veteran. He retired from Stolle Corporation as a production supervisor after 46 years of faithful service. He was a member of the Sidney Elks #786, Sidney Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, and Sidney American Legion Post 217. He was a life-long member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, where he served as a lay minister.

Richard loved his family, especially his grandkids, and enjoyed attending their sporting events.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Fr. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney. A private visitation, for the family, will be held prior to the Mass. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Grade School and Wilson Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the Schmidt family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com