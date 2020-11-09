ANNA — Richard Paul "Dick" Wehner, 88, of Anna, passed away at 4:15 A.M. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Minster, Ohio.

He was born on May 29, 1932 in Botkins, Ohio, the son of the late Lewis and Luella (Opperman) Wehner. On March 22, 1951 he married the former Norma Ann Davis, who preceded him in death on July 16, 2002.

Dick is survived by five children, Catherine (Carey) Albaugh of Sidney, Brenice (Dale) Ward of Quincy, Paul R. Wehner of Spencerville, Benjamin (Loretta) Wehner of Wapakoneta, and Patricia (Tim) Meyers of Pemberton; nine grandchildren; and a multitude of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Pauline R. Wehner.

Dick was owner and operator of Wehner's Repair and Service, providing mechanical work to his community for more than 43 years. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Montra. He was also a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles #691. Dick was a firearms enthusiast and throughout his life enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He also loved to dance and spend time at St. Mary's lake fishing with family. He will be greatly missed.

A Private Graveside Committal will take place at Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins at the family's convenience. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.