Richard Reed
SIDNEY — Richard W. Reed, age 94, of Sidney, passed away on Sunday, July 05, 2020, in Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

Born in Roanoke, Virginia, on Oct. 5, 1925, to the late Alton and Lena (Via) Reed, his father died when his Richard was 18 months old. He was age 4 when his mother married Howard L. Kendall, of Piqua, and they established a home there.

He graduated in 1943 from Piqua Central High School, them from Miami Jacobs Business College in Dayton, Ohio, majoring in Accounting. He later graduated from the Electronic Computer Programming Institute of Dayton. In 1943 he married the former Ruth Ann Kirby who preceded him in death on June 26, 2015. His sister Carolyn (Kendall) Tobias died in 2000.

Richard was office manager at the former J.W. Brown Store (later the Uhlman Department Store) from 1953 to 1969, then as an accountant in the city of Piqua Finance Department, serving several years as finance director and retiring in 1990. A lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Piqua, he served for many years as its treasurer, as a council member and on many of its committees.

A niece, Linda Wyan, of West Milton, and a nephew, Mark Tobias, of Covington, six great-nieces and several great-great nieces and nephews, survive him.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio, is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
