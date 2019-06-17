SIDNEY – Richard V. Grewe, age 88, passed away peacefully June 14, 2019, at Trinity Nursing Home.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Claudine Grewe, and brothers Stanley, Douglas and Robert Grewe.

He is survived by his first wife, Betty Grewe; sister Jacqueline Raynas; and children Richard (Catherine) Grewe, Christine (Bruce) Battaglia, Daniel Grewe, Anthony (Lori) Kendall, Donna (Steve) Helton and David Grewe. Grandchildren include Steven Sharp, Sean (Rebecca) Sharp, Ericka (Dan) Gilbert, Richard Grewe, Elissa Kendall and Nicholas Kendall. He is survived by step-sisters Nadyne Weatherhead, Candace (Terry) Sharp; step-brothers Julius Cecil (Gloria) Hacker, Tyra Frank (Vicky) Weber and Eric (Lori) Weber. He is survived by step-children Curtis (LeAnn) Lefever, Brenda Keel, Christopher (Teresa) Lefever, Ginga Martin, Brian Lefever and Amanda (Tim) Emans. Step-grandchildren include Rob, Jackie, Thomas, Stephen, Mike, Amber, Devon, Brittany, Danielle, Paige and Connor. He is survived by many great-grandchildren.

Richard Grewe was a graduate of the University of Dayton with several degrees with a culmination in a Masters of Public Administration. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and was an officer for the city of Oakwood. He retired from Centre College after positions of director of security at Wright State University and Copeland Corp. before returning to Sidney where he had resided for the past 20 years.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney, Ohio, with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Pearl Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Special Olympics or Hospice of the Miami Valley.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.