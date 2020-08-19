BRADFORD — Richard "Dick" H. Yount, age 101 of Bradford, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.

Dick was born in Bradford on June 24, 1919, to the (late) Dan Etter Yount and Pearl C. (Hamilton) Yount Wombold; graduate of Bradford High School and attended two years of college; was a World War II U.S. Army Signal Corp veteran and served for 24 years where he retired as a major; was an instructor at the Federal Civil Service for 12 years; taught at Edison Community College in the Engineering Department for six years; was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Covington; was a lifetime HAM Radio operator and his call letters were W8RM; and he participated in the Honor Flight in 2008.

Preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Floyd Wombold; son, Richard Yount; son-in-law, Dean Kerns; brother, Daniel H. Yount, who was killed during active duty; half brother, Robert Wombold who was a former POW in Germany; and half sister, Marjorie Thomas.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn Pat (Worden) Yount; son and daughter-in-law, John and Pauline Yount, of Columbus; daughter, Terrie Kerns, of Minster; daughter-in-law, Debbie Yount, of Wyoming; grandchildren, Michael Kerns, Rebekah and Mike; great-granddaughter, Amelia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass at St. Teresa Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. James Duell officiating. Interment of cremains Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington with Military Honors by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.