Ricky Cook

SIDNEY — Ricky D. Cook, age 61, of Sidney, passed away July 26, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 25, 1959, in Sidney to the late Warren E. Cook and Reba (Foster McKenzie) Cook, who survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are wife, Deana (King) Cook; son, Johnny Cook, of Piqua; stepchildren, Shawn (Wendell) Lee, of Kentucky, Herbert Cool, of Kentucky, and Jerry Cool, of Piqua; 14 grandchildren; brothers, Tim Cook, of Sidney, David (Loretta) Cook, of Port Jefferson, Bill (Lisa) McKenzie, of Sidney, and James McKenzie, of Sidney; step-sisters; Deloris Davis; of Springfield, Peggy Latimer; of Sidney, Dawn Cox; of Sidney, Deb Beavers; of Dayton, and Kelly (David) Cornett; and step-brother, Danny Wade, of Sidney.

Ricky was a 1977 graduate of Sidney High School. He was employed at S & H Products of Sidney.

He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved pro football, especially the Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds baseball.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

