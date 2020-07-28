1/1
Ricky Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Ricky D. Cook, age 61, of Sidney, passed away July 26, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 25, 1959, in Sidney to the late Warren E. Cook and Reba (Foster McKenzie) Cook, who survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are wife, Deana (King) Cook; son, Johnny Cook, of Piqua; stepchildren, Shawn (Wendell) Lee, of Kentucky, Herbert Cool, of Kentucky, and Jerry Cool, of Piqua; 14 grandchildren; brothers, Tim Cook, of Sidney, David (Loretta) Cook, of Port Jefferson, Bill (Lisa) McKenzie, of Sidney, and James McKenzie, of Sidney; step-sisters; Deloris Davis; of Springfield, Peggy Latimer; of Sidney, Dawn Cox; of Sidney, Deb Beavers; of Dayton, and Kelly (David) Cornett; and step-brother, Danny Wade, of Sidney.

Ricky was a 1977 graduate of Sidney High School. He was employed at S & H Products of Sidney.

He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved pro football, especially the Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds baseball.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved