NEW BREMEN – Rita A. Elking, 97, of New Bremen, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Heritage Center in Minster where she had resided for the last nine years. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. There will be one hour of calling prior to the Mass at the church on Wednesday. The memorial Mass will be live streamed on the church YouTube channel and Facebook page, which can be found through the church website, www.hrcatholic.org, for those who are unable or choose not to attend. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.