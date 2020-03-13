MINSTER – Rita A. Ripploh, age 88, of Minster, Ohio, passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Heritage Center, Minster

She was born Feb. 25, 1932, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Albert and Ida (Mertz) Gaier. She married Norbert Ripploh on July 10, 1954, in St. Michael Church, Fort Loramie. He preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2010.

She is survived by children, Michael and Susan Ripploh, Minster, Rebecca Egbert and friend Bob Schieltz, Anna, Tina Rohrbach, New Knoxville, Judy and Bruno Riboni, Granger, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Bernard, Minster.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Alberta Barga, Mildred Sherman, Ida Gaier; and brothers, Paul, Urban, Alfred, Vernon and William Gaier.

Rita was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the choir. She was also a past president for St. Monica Ladies Sodality, and a member of the C L of C, and Minster band mothers.

Rita graduated in 1950 from Fort Loramie High School and worked at Monarch Machine & Tool. She volunteered as a canteen worker for the blood mobile, cancer drive for nine years and at Heritage Manor for many years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with Rev. Frankline Rayappa as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, and from 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Minster Athletic Boosters and Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults.

