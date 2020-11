SIDNEY—Rita Ann Watters, age 66, of Sidney, OH passed away at 11:56 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center – Emergency Room, Troy OH. Rita was born in Sidney, OH on November 24, 1953 to the late Norbert and Dorothy (Albers) Stueve. She married Albert Watters in Minster, OH on August 10, 1973.

Rita is survived by her husband of 47 years, Albert Watters, Sidney; two daughters and son-in-law: Kathy Murray, Covington. OH; Betty and Thomas Cotterman, Sidney, OH; five brothers: Ralph Stueve, Elmer Stueve, Greg Stueve, Marvin Stueve, and Roger Stueve, all of Minster, OH; four sisters: Theresa Reichert, Lewisburg, OH; Carolyn Coffman, Fairfield, OH; Joan Hageman, Wapakoneta, OH; and Lucy Sherman, Pensacola, OH; four grandchildren: Andrew Cotterman, Chelcy (Dustin) Barkely, Clark Aaron Murray, and Brian Downing; and two greatgrandchildren: Colton Barkley and Kaiden Barkely; and one great-great grandson: Christopher Cotterman.

Rita graduated from Minster High School and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, OH. She liked to sew and watch Western Shows, also known as Cowboy Shows. She enjoyed NASCAR and she liked to go to Shady Bowl Raceway in DeGraff, OH. She loved to drink adult beverages: Winsor and Old Milwaukie Light as well as Diet Pepsi. Rita loved spending time with her husband, Albert, and her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Frankline Rayatta officiating. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.