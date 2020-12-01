1/1
Rita C. Schnippel
BOTKINS—Rita C. Schnippel, 65, of Botkins, passed away at 3:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 18, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Troy & Gladys (Blankenship) Toler who preceded her in death. On September 23, 1992 she married Daniel Schnippel and he survives in Botkins.

Survivors include 7 children Dean Schnippel, Shane (Anna) Schnippel, Dale (Jamie) Secrest, Bre McMurray, Terri (Greg) Spence, Emily (Joe) Schnarre, Chad (Frank) Mitchell; 17 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers Rodney (Teri) Toler, Tony (Delilah) Toler and a sister Brenda (Jerry) Boggess.

She was preceded in death by a son Jeff Toler; 2 brothers Kenneth Toler and Daniel Toler.

She was an avid golfer and Cincinnati Reds fan. She enjoyed traveling and had worked for Findlay Industries, Botkins for 18 years. She was also the proprietor of the Finish Line Bar & Grill, Botkins for several years.

Family and friends may call from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Private family services will follow with Rev. Randy Locker officiating. Attendees are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow the COVID-19 guidelines established by Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Shelby County Humane Society.

The Schnippel family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
