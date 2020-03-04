ST. MARYS — Rita J. Cianciolo, 88, of St. Marys, and formerly of Lakeview, Ohio, died at 2:03 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Otterbein St. Marys SeniorLife, St. Marys, Ohio, where she had lived for the past five years.

She was born Sept. 7, 1931, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Charlotte (Schmitmeyer) Eshman. She married Fred "Pete" Cianciolo at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney in 1952; he preceded her in death in December 2009.

She is survived by her six children, Lori (Craig) Harbert, of Villa Hills, Kentucky, Fred (Emily) Cianciolo, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Theresa (Mark) Gross, of Cincinnati, John Cianciolo, of Lima, Rita (Ken) Hilty, of Spencerville, and David (JoAnn) Cianciolo, of Marion, Ohio.

She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, by many great-grandchildren, and by a sister, Jane Antrobus ,of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Pete.

Rita was a graduate of Holy Angels School in Sidney and the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse and had worked in every facet of nursing from maternity to geriatric care. She served as Director of Nursing at Roselawn Manor in Spencerville and Lost Creek Care Center, Lima.

Rita loved quilting, reading, playing bridge and listening to classical and Broadway music, accompanied by her precious dog, Zoey. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Miller Funeral Home,1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given in lieu of flowers either to Grand Lake Hospice or to Rustic Hope Mission in Russia, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to Rita's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.