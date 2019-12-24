MARIA STEIN — Rita Marie Bertke, 87, of Maria Stein, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Briarwood Village.

She was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Egypt, to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Hoying) Dahlinghaus. She married Omer Bertke on Nov. 11, 1953, and he survives in Coldwater.

She is also survived by eight children, Steven and Dianne Bertke, of New Bremen, Kathleen and Harold Bruns, of Versailles, Mary Jo and Marvin Koester, of Celina, Denise and Lawrence Kunk, of Yorkshire, Patrick and Claudia Bertke, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, Gerelyn and Raymond Moeller, of Mendon, Gerard Bertke, of New Bremen, and Gregory and Anita Bertke, of New Bremen; 19 grandchildren; one step-grandchild; 37 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Velma and Carl Spangler, of Saint Henry, Betty and Melvin Bruggeman, of Anna, David and Pat Dahlinghaus, of Maria Stein, Marcia Dahlinghaus of Arizona; and in-laws, Marlene Dahlinghaus, of Maria Stein, Jovita Osterloh, of Saint Henry, Urban Bertke, of New Bremen, Sister Martha Bertke, of Coldwater, and Betty Bertke, of Maria Stein.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Dahlinghaus; and in-laws, Lewis and Rita Bertke, Stanley Bertke Othmar Osterloh and Dorothy Bertke.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein, ladies sodality of the church, Knights of St. John Auxiliary, Maria Stein Legion Auxiliary, church bereavement committee, communion distributor, Mercer County Right to Life and many card clubs. She worked as a housekeeper at the Maria Stein Shrine.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. John Church. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.