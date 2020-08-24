1/1
Rita Schulze
WAPAKONETA — Rita L. (Huelskamp) Schulze, 86, of Wapakoneta, departed peacefully at 9:54 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Landings of Sidney.

Rita was born May 19, 1934, in Montezuma, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph D. and Priscilla C. (Bertke) Huelskamp, who preceded her in death. In 1954, she married Leander H. Schulze, who preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 1998.

Rita was a devoted wife and mother of three daughters, Priscilla (Greg) Wilt, Ann (Carl) McCarty, and Marlene Schulze. She was also a loving grandmother to four grandchildren, Sarah (Tony) Marshall, Charlotte (Damon) Hall, Paul (Sandra) Hemmert and Katherine (Steve) Scott and 11 great-grandchildren. Rita is survived by siblings and in-laws, Margaret Rosengarten, Paul and Jill Huelskamp, Tom and Susie Huelskamp, Carol Huelskamp, Dave Baum, Mary Lou Schulze, Delores Schulze and Victor and Judy Schulze.

She was preceded in death by Gene Huelskamp, Rose and Kenneth Krites, Norma and Dean Butcher, Ray Rosengarten, Judy and Ed Young, Joan Baum, infant siblings Patrick and Theresa Huelskamp, Alvin and Delores Schulze, Elmer Schulze, Linus and Bernadette Schulze, Margaret and Albert Dircksen, Wilbert Schulze, Walter Schulze, Erwin and Eileen Schulze and infant John Schulze.

Rita was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph High School where she received the Betty Crocker Award at graduation and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rita was a founding member of the Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults and was proud of all the people she was able to make arrangements to send to their summer camp program. Rita received the 1982 Wapakoneta Citizen of the Year Award for her many charitable works and contributions to the quality of life in Wapakoneta.

In partnership with her husband, her other activities included the St. Joseph Polka Committee and St Joseph Fourth of July Festival and Polka Dance. Rita was also at different times a Girl Scout Cookie Chairman, member of Christian Mothers Sodality, collected door to door for various charities, taught summer bible school, was a funeral greeter, owned her own second hand clothing store, was an Avon representative and worked for Miller's Corral part time. She led a very full and happy life in service to others and her family.

Rita and Lee spent many hours at their favorite activity, polka dancing. They made many friends while enjoying dances all throughout Ohio. A highlight of their marriage was a trip to Germany for their 35th wedding anniversary.

The family would like to thank a special person, Jayne Place, for her friendship to Mother over the years and the Landings of Sidney for the love and care she received while in residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Jedidiah Tritle officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Under the public health order face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults and St Joseph Church.

The Schulze family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneral.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
August 24, 2020
Heaven has definitely gained an angel. Rita was the sweetest lady.
Tim and Deb Cotterman
Friend
