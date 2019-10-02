SIDNEY — R.L. Powers, 86, of Sidney, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1933, in Pruden, Tennessee, the son of the late Leslie and Rosie (Mason) Powers.

On Nov. 12, 1955, he married the former Viola Sparks, who survives him along with their three children, Danny Powers, of Lima, Debra (David) Wooten, of Sidney, and Penny Taubken, of Sidney; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-granchildren; and brother, J.B. (Ruby) Powers, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Eric Taubken; brother, Verlon Powers; and three sisters, Charlotte Dargaval, Della Hurst and Mary Maiden.

R.L. was retired from the former Aerovent in Piqua where he served as a shear operator. He was a member of Sidney Baptist Church. R.L. enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether that meant fishing, camping, or simply relaxing on his front porch and watching the traffic pass by. His greatest joy was his family, all of whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Wooten officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Condolences may be expressed to the Powers family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.